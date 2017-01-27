Severe delays on Jubilee line after security alert at Bond Street station

Bond Street station has reopened after being closed when a suspicious package was reported - but police have established that the item in question was just lost property.
There are severe delays on the Jubilee line.
Update - Services are running again with severe delays on the entire line due to an earlier security alert at Bond Street.— Jubilee line (@jubileeline) January 27, 2017
British Transport Police tweeted a picture of the security dog, Scooby, used to help deal with the suspect item.
Dealt with station closure with help from @BTPdogs Scooby. @jubileeline Bond Street station now open. #Jesip #Emergencyresponse pic.twitter.com/xd2HxXxsyx— BTP NetworkResponse (@BTPNetworkResp) January 27, 2017