Friday 27 January 2017 2:21pm

Severe delays on Jubilee line after security alert at Bond Street station

Caitlin Morrison
Bond Street station has been closed after a security alert (Source: Getty)

Bond Street station has reopened after being closed when a suspicious package was reported - but police have established that the item in question was just lost property.

There are severe delays on the Jubilee line.

British Transport Police tweeted a picture of the security dog, Scooby, used to help deal with the suspect item.

