Severe delays on Jubilee line after security alert at Bond Street station

Caitlin Morrison

Bond Street station has reopened after being closed when a suspicious package was reported - but police have established that the item in question was just lost property.

There are severe delays on the Jubilee line.

Update - Services are running again with severe delays on the entire line due to an earlier security alert at Bond Street. — Jubilee line (@jubileeline) January 27, 2017

British Transport Police tweeted a picture of the security dog, Scooby, used to help deal with the suspect item.