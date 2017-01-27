William Turvill

Newspaper industry cuts are showing little sign of abating this year, with Trinity Mirror announcing more cuts.

Shortly after the publisher announced it was making dozens of redundancies across its regional newsrooms, it has emerged there will be more jobs lost at its national newspapers operation.

Lloyd Embley, editor-in-chief of the Mirror national newspapers, said the “extremely challenging and upsetting process” of cutting jobs was being forced by print revenue losses.

Announcing six new editorial job losses, on top of 15 announced last year and more than 50 in 2015, Embley said: “As you are aware, our industry – and our company – is continuing to face financial pressure.

“We are showing strong growth in digital advertising revenues but, at the moment, this can't offset the significant decline in print.

“Consequently, we have had to take another look at our cost base and make some exceedingly difficult decisions.”

In an email to staff, seen by City A.M., he added: “Thank you all in advance for your understanding during another extremely challenging and upsetting process.”