Want more excitement in your food? Here are London's most fun desserts

Fire baked cookie at Temper

Temper is Soho's basement playground dedicated to meat, smoke and tacos with plenty of global flavours and few boundaries. It's pretty impossible not to have a good time here, particularly if you end your meal with a dish of 'baked cookie' which doesn't give a huge amount away, so let us enlighten you. What arrives at the table is a mini frying pan filled with melted cookie dough, but in the middle is a 'brigadeiro filling', brigadeiro being a South American sweet made from condensed milk and chocolate. It's just dreamy. So that's two desserts in one... but why not add another element? On top is a ball of custard ice cream, slowly melting into the hot cake below. It’s fun because it’s basically three desserts, and one of them is a giant melting biscuit.

Most fun for... those who love cookie dough.

Temper, 25 Broadwick Street, W1F 0DF

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich at Spuntino

We love that this dessert has become a London classic, an ice cream sandwich that's a witty take on a peanut butter and jelly (jam) sandwich. Instead of the bread, you'll find triangles of ice cream made from peanut butter, with the jam a sort of oozy compote in between. Much better than an actual P B & J, surely, and a whole load of fun to boot.

Most fun for... witty dessert fans

Spuntino, 61 Rupert Street, W1D 7PW

Freak shakes at Molly Bakes

Molly Bakes claimed they were the first to bring freak shakes to London when we interviewed them about it. Since then, the creamy monsters have taken a firm grip on London’s sweet-toothed population; we still think Molly Bakes make some of the best. Freak shakes are great for people who can't make up their minds and are basically like a cross between a milkshake and a knickerbocker glory. Why shouldn't you be able to order a milkshake topped with cream, salted caramel, a chocolate brownie, sprinkles, Maltesers and a macaron? Don't answer that.

Most fun for... the indecisive

Molly Bakes, 450 Kingsland Road, E8 4A

The chocolate glory at Bob Bob Ricard

You've got to love a bit of tableside drama (see also: crepe suzette at The Ritz) and this is one dessert that puts a big fat tick in that box. What arrives is a delicate sphere made out of chocolate, which the waiter then covers with a hot chocolate sauce, poured slowly from a jug at the table. The sphere melts to reveal all sort of goodies inside, which seem to change every now and then but have included pieces of brownie, chocolate mousse, and fruit jellies. Half the fun is the surprise of what's inside and, of course, the golden chocolate melting ball.

Most fun for... those who like their fun with a touch of glam

Bob Bob Ricard, 1 Upper James Street, W1F 9DF

Baked Alaska at The Ivy

If it's drama you're after, it's hard to beat the baked alaska at The Ivy. Ordered for two people to share, it comes as a giant snowy ball of meringue which they then set fire to next to your table, before promptly cleaving it in half and serving, soaked in Griotte cherries and booze. Come on, that's pretty fun.

Most fun for... tableside drama seekers

The Ivy, 1-5 West Street, WC2H 9NQ

DIY s'mores at Flesh and Buns

Basement purveyor of ‘Japanese drinking food’ came up trumps with this popular dessert of do it yourself s'mores. Hugely popular in the US and Canada, this dessert/camping tradition consists of toasted marshmallow and other treats, melting together inside two biscuits (traditionally Graham crackers). The fun bit here is that Flesh and Buns bring your own little burner to the table so you can toast your marshmallows on sticks before sandwiching them together with the fillings. Don't burn your fingers now.

Most fun for... keen campers

Flesh and Buns, 41 Earlham Street, WC2H 9L

This article originally appeared on Londonist