Truman's brewery has launched a new cafe-bar called Brick Lane Brews at London City Airport.

It will offer "a quintessentially East End London menu" throughout the day, serving up everything from salt beef to muffins to sausage rolls - and beer, obviously.

It's cold - it's started snowing - you need a Classic Salt Beef Beigel & Truman's beer from our new Brick Lane Brews at @LondonCityAir ! pic.twitter.com/AxTom6QpRZ — TRUMAN'S BEER (@TRUMANSBEER) January 26, 2017

For anyone heading for a flight soon and feeling tempted, you'll find the new addition next to Gate 2B.

The original Truman's had been one of the world's largest brewers in the 19th century, before it closed in 1989. The brand was then re-established in 2010 - the new team saying they've been working hard to bring it "back to its former glory".

They serve up a range of beer in cask, keg and bottle from their Hackney brewery.

Truman's boss James Morgan said:

Brick Lane Brews is our homage to the East End’s food and drink scene, our launch at London City Airport is just the beginning. We are actively looking for more sites and are passionate about sharing the Brick Lane Brews experience with, not only London but the rest of the world and what better place to start that journey than at London City Airport.

London City Airport announced a record 4.5m passengers last year ahead of its £344m development which kicks off this year.

The development will enable 6.5m passengers to travel through the airport by 2025 and add 29,000 additional flights per year.

The privately funded investment includes plans for seven new aircraft stands, a parallel taxiway to maximise runway capacity, and a terminal extension to accommodate increasing passenger numbers.

Located in the capital's Royal Docks, London City now has 10 commercial airlines that operate there, serving nearly 50 destinations.