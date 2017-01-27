FTSE 100 7154.04 -0.15%
views
Friday 27 January 2017 7:29am

BT's head of continental Europe Corrado Sciolla leaves following Italy accounting scandal

Rebecca Smith
Chief exec Gavin Patterson has said progress the company is making has been
Chief exec Gavin Patterson has said progress the company is making has been "overshadowed" (Source: Getty)

BT's head of continental Europe, Corrado Sciolla, is leaving the company following the discovery of an accounting scandal at its Italian operation.

Reuters reported the company as saying: "Corrado is leaving the business, this happened on his watch."

Read more: BT hit by key cut by credit agency

The firm revealed earlier this week it was forced to write down the value of its Italian unit by £530m after years of "inappropriate behaviour".

As the company released its third quarter results today, chief executive Gavin Patterson said the good progress being made across most of the business "has unfortunately been overshadowed by the results of our investigations into our Italian operations and our outlook".

Read more: BT faces US lawsuits as Italian prosecutors begin probe

BT shares were sent in free fall in the wake of the problems in Italy. Italian prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation and class-action lawsuits have been filed in the US on behalf of shareholders.

Yesterday, ratings agency Moody's changed the group's outlook from stable to negative.

Tags

Related articles

BT hit by key cut by credit agency
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

BT faces US lawsuits as Italian prosecutors begin probe
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Italian prosecutors to investigate BT over accounting black hole
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff