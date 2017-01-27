Rebecca Smith

BT's head of continental Europe, Corrado Sciolla, is leaving the company following the discovery of an accounting scandal at its Italian operation.

Reuters reported the company as saying: "Corrado is leaving the business, this happened on his watch."

Read more: BT hit by key cut by credit agency

The firm revealed earlier this week it was forced to write down the value of its Italian unit by £530m after years of "inappropriate behaviour".

As the company released its third quarter results today, chief executive Gavin Patterson said the good progress being made across most of the business "has unfortunately been overshadowed by the results of our investigations into our Italian operations and our outlook".

Read more: BT faces US lawsuits as Italian prosecutors begin probe

BT shares were sent in free fall in the wake of the problems in Italy. Italian prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation and class-action lawsuits have been filed in the US on behalf of shareholders.

Yesterday, ratings agency Moody's changed the group's outlook from stable to negative.