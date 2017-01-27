Caitlin Morrison

Supermarket Tesco has today announced it has reached a deal to merge with wholesaler Booker.

The companies will combine in a share and cash deal worth £3.7bn.

FTSE 250-listed Booker claims it is "the UK's largest cash and carry operator, offering branded and private-label goods which are sold to over 503,000 customers including independent convenience stores, grocers, leisure outlets, pubs and restaurants". Among the businesses that form part of the Booker group are Booker Wholesale, Budgens, Londis and Makro.

The wholesaler recently announced a 5.1 per cent increase in like-for-like sales in the last four months of 2016, and at the time, chief executive Charles Wilson said: "Our plans to focus, drive and broaden Booker Group are on track."

Tesco said the newly created group will be "well placed to serve the large, established 'in home' food market as well as the faster growing 'out of home' food market".

"By bringing together Tesco and Booker's retail and wholesale expertise, supply chain and digital capabilities, the combined group will be able to provide greater choice, quality, price and service in the food market, whilst improving efficiency and reducing food waste," Tesco said in its announcement.

"The combined group will bring together the capacity and capability to generate new growth and deliver significant revenue and cost synergies."

Tesco boss Dave Lewis said the supermarket had made "significant progress in turning around our UK retail business".

"This merger with Booker will further enhance Tesco's growth prospects by creating the UK's leading food business with combined expertise in retail, wholesale, supply chain and digital," he added. "Wherever food is prepared and eaten - 'in home' or 'out of home' - we will meet this opportunity with the widest choice and best service available."

Wilson commented: "Booker is committed to improving choice, prices and service for the independent retailers, caterers and small businesses that we are proud to serve. We believe that joining forces with Tesco offers the potential to bring major benefits to end consumers, our customers, suppliers, colleagues and shareholders."