Ross McLean

England skipper Eoin Morgan insisted his side had produced a near-perfect performance after they made a winning start to their Twenty20 series with a seven-wicket success over India in Kanpur.

The tourists’ bowlers were much-maligned after their showing in the 50-over tussles with India but England restricted their hosts to 147-7 as off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali claimed career-best figures of 2-21.

In response, Morgan top scored with a 38-ball 51, while batsman Joe Root finished unbeaten on 48 as England completed their victory charge in 18.1 overs.

“It was as complete a performance as we’ve produced on this trip,” said the 30-year-old Dubliner. “Everything about it felt really good. To reinforce the fact that the things we’re doing work, and get results, is huge for confidence in the side.”

Morgan, however, was forced to defend his decision not to bowl Yorkshire leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who was dropped from the one-day side earlier this month, for a single over.

“Your fielding is always an insight as to where you are as a person,” added Morgan. “He’s fine. He understands the situation. We’ve come across a particular wicket where it suits the seamers, as well as having two left-handed batsmen in after six overs.

“It was just a set of circumstances that didn’t work for him today.”

Mixing their pace and lengths, England’s seam quartet of Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes all contributed, while Worcestershire’s Moeen thrived.

England conceded just one six, compared to India’s six as opening pair Jason Roy and Billings made starts, with 19 and 22 respectively, before Root and Morgan took over to guide the tourists to a commanding victory.