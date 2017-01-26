Cinema chain Vue plans £6.6m refurbishment of Leicester Square flagship

William Turvill

Cinema company Vue Entertainment is planning a £6.6m refurbishment of its Leicester Square flagship.

The West End venue, which first opened in October 1938, is planning to upgrade its seating, sound systems and introduce new retail offerings.

Guests will have a choice of fully-reclining leather seats. All other seats will be ‘VIP’ and offer their very important inhabitants “super spacious” experience.

Overall, there will be 1,385 VIP and luxurious reclining seats at Vue West End across nine auditorium.

The cinema will also be getting a new Dolby Atmos sound system and retail offerings, with two new hot food concessions: Square Pie and Pizzeria Maletti.

“We’re delighted to unveil our plans for our market leading West End venue that will establish us as the very best in premium big screen entertainment on the square and cement our reputation for providing the most innovative cinematic experience,” said managing director Kevin Styles.