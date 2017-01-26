The French advertising giant Publicis Groupe has named a successor for long-standing top dog Maurice Levy.
Arthur Sadoun, a Publicis insider, will take over as chief executive and chairman at the firm from 1 June. He comes from leading the group's creative agencies under Publicis Communications, which include Saatchi & Saatchi and BBH.
The nominating committee said there was no need to search for an external candidate for the job as the group "is rich with talent".
Levy will join the supervisory board as chairman a the behest of the board to provide guidance to Sadoun, subject to shareholder approval.
44-year-old Sadoun was named Advertising Age's agency executive of the year in 2016.
He will have to fill the boots of Levy, who first joined the company in 1971 and has led it for 30 years.