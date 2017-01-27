City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves covers the real estate, finance and legal sectors. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Colliers International

Apara Guha has been appointed as director in Colliers International’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) corporate solutions team. Apara brings more than 20 years’ experience of first generation outsourcing and emerging markets, business development and marketing across EMEA and Asia Pacific. She will focus on account and client relationship management, as well as business development, expanding on the division’s established success in helping clients to align their real estate and workplace strategy with their core business plan. She joins Colliers from Cushman & Wakefield, where she was instrumental in founding the company’s corporate occupier services team in India in 1997, and setting up Cushman & Wakefield’s account management platform in Asia Pacific in 2011. During this time, she grew the department to 35 employees in Singapore, Hong Kong, India and China and was responsible for winning a number of corporate accounts including Microsoft, Nestle and Honeywell and Citi.

Wells Fargo Asset Management

Nicolaas Marais has been appointed as president at Wells Fargo Asset Management. He will take on a broad range of responsibilities, including multi-asset class solutions, research and product management. Based in San Francisco and London, he will join the organisation in this new role on 1 February and report to Kristi Mitchem, chief executive officer and head of Wells Fargo Asset Management. Nicolaas most recently served as head of multi-asset investments and portfolio solutions at Schroders. Prior to his five years with Schroders, Marais was global head of active portfolio management at BlackRock multi asset and client solutions where he had responsibility for portfolio management, research, and investment strategy. Before BlackRock, he held several leadership roles with Barclays Global Investors, including global head of investment strategy.

Winston & Strawn

Ian Borman has been appointed finance partner at Winston & Strawn LLP. He joins from the London office of King & Wood Mallesons, where he served as the head of finance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and was global coordinator of the acquisition finance practice. Ian’s practice includes the full range of debt financing and structured transactions, including junior debt, restructuring, and secondary transactions. He has acted for all the major commercial and investment banks, a range of sponsors, and a growing list of asset management, as well as a range of corporate borrowers. He will bring deep experience handling complex debt finance transactions to Winston & Strawn’s team.

