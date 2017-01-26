Cezanne paints picture of success with Glasgow expansion

Laura Suarez

Southwark-based Cezanne HR has announced plans to open a new office in Glasgow, with the expansion following the company’s most successful year to date. It now has a record number of new customers and an increased global presence.

The company, a leading provider of Cloud HR software for mid-sized and growing UK and international businesses, said it was drawn to Glasgow because of its ability to provide an excellent source of IT and development professionals.

Commenting, John Hixon, Cezanne HR’s R&D Director said:

Cezanne HR is at the forefront of the HR software sector and we have some ambitious growth targets which necessitate continual and innovative product development and access to the best possible talent. “The UK right now, however, is a hugely competitive place to attract and retain top tech talent and we considered various regions before going ahead with the Glasgow option. Within commutable reach of our new office there is a pool of thousands of highly qualified and motivated IT professionals that can help us realise those ambitions.

Also key to the company’s decision to open the new office in Glasgow was the support from Scottish Enterprise; Scotland's main economic development agency, and international arm, Scottish Development International.

“Scottish Enterprise was very helpful to us in making the decision to open an office in Glasgow, providing advice and guidance on the funding options, as well as recommending appropriate office locations,” said John Hixon. “They also provided feedback on our initial application and guidance on what was required, ensuring the process was as smooth as possible.”

Managing Director of Scottish Development International, Paul Lewis, added: