Thursday 26 January 2017 2:43pm

The Magical Lantern Festival returns to London for a spectacular Chinese New Year celebration

Nina Edy
BRITAIN-OFFBEAT
A sculpture called the "Beijing Temple of Heaven" (Source: Getty)

The Magical Lantern Festival has returned to illuminate Chiswick House Gardens with a spectacular fairytale world of light inspired art and sculptures.

Taking place until 26 February - the garden’s 65 acres have been decorated with over 50 illuminated, brand new installations in celebration of the Chinese New Year of the Rooster.

This year’s theme is ‘Explore The Silk Road’, which allows visitors to retrace the ancient Silk Route, which saw China trading its precious silk and commodities.

Preview Of London's Chinese Lantern Festival
(Source: Getty)

There will be a full-size replica of the ship that Chinese Admiral Zheng used on his trade explorations as well as a giant fire rooster. Be sure to look out for the enormous luminous sculpture of the Houses of Parliament - it might just make your day.

Other than the extraordinary displays, you can expect to see an ice rink, fully equipped ice bar and some fairground rides - so you can make a day of it. In case you get peckish there’s plenty of international street food, hot drinks and unique gifts to remember the experience.

BRITAIN-OFFBEAT
(Source: Getty)

The festival is open to the public from Thursday to Sunday 5pm to 10pm and last entry is at 9pm. Tickets are to be purchased online in advance.

In other news - the Chinese New Year celebrations are expected to cause an uplift in sales in the West End as Chinese citizens opt to travel to their go-to shopping destination to enjoy the holiday, says The West End Company.

