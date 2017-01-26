Who bought who? The biggest deals made so far this year revealed...

Shruti Tripathi Chopra

So this morning Johnson & Johnson bought Europe's biggest healthcare firm in a $31bn (£23.7bn) transaction in what was the biggest M&A deal announced so far in 2017.

Which are the other big deals made this year? Dealogic has a handy list:

1. Actelion

Acquiror: Johnson & Johnson

Deal Value: $31.3bn

2. Luxottica Group SpA

Acquiror: Safran SA

Deal Value: $25.5bn

3. Williams Partners

Acquiror: Williams Companies

Deal Value: $11.4bn

4. Zodiac Aerospace SA

Acquiror: Safran SA

Deal Value: $10.3bn

5. VCA

Acquiror: Mars

Deal Value: $9.08bn

6. Oil & Gas Assets (Permian Basin resource)

Acquiror: Exxon Mobil

Deal Value: $6.6bn

7. WGL Holdings

Acquiror: AltaGas

Deal Value: $6.29bn

8. Ariad Pharmaceuticals

Acquiror: Takeda Pharmaceutical

Deal Value: $5.6bn

9. China Vanke

Acquiror: Shenzhen Metro Group

Deal Value: $5.3bn

10. Bioverativ

Acquiror: Existing Shareholders

Deal Value: $5.1bn