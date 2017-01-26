Who bought who? The biggest deals made so far this year revealed...

So this morning Johnson & Johnson bought Europe's biggest healthcare firm in a $31bn (£23.7bn) transaction in what was the biggest M&A deal announced so far in 2017.
Which are the other big deals made this year? Dealogic has a handy list:
1. Actelion
Acquiror: Johnson & Johnson
Deal Value: $31.3bn
2. Luxottica Group SpA
Acquiror: Safran SA
Deal Value: $25.5bn
3. Williams Partners
Acquiror: Williams Companies
Deal Value: $11.4bn
4. Zodiac Aerospace SA
Acquiror: Safran SA
Deal Value: $10.3bn
5. VCA
Acquiror: Mars
Deal Value: $9.08bn
6. Oil & Gas Assets (Permian Basin resource)
Acquiror: Exxon Mobil
Deal Value: $6.6bn
7. WGL Holdings
Acquiror: AltaGas
Deal Value: $6.29bn
8. Ariad Pharmaceuticals
Acquiror: Takeda Pharmaceutical
Deal Value: $5.6bn
9. China Vanke
Acquiror: Shenzhen Metro Group
Deal Value: $5.3bn
10. Bioverativ
Acquiror: Existing Shareholders
Deal Value: $5.1bn