Thursday 26 January 2017 12:35pm

READ: The whole text of Theresa May's Article 50 Bill

The UK voted to leave the European Union on 23 June. (Source: Getty)

Ministers have published the text of a new bill designed to grant Theresa May the power to begin divorce negotiations with Europe.

Brexit secretary David Davis had promised a "straight-forward" piece of legislation, and the Bill is certainly minimal.

The entire text is below, running to an absolutely massive 132 words.

MPs will be granted a total of five days to debate the Bill, with many opposition members expected to attempt to amend the text.

A final vote in the House of Commons looks set to take place on 8 February, before a brief parliamentary recess, with the Lords set to scrutinise the legislation further upon their return later in the month.

