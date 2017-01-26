William Turvill

FTSE 100-listed wealth manager St James’s Place reported a net inflow of funds of £2.1bn in the last quarter, despite challenging market conditions.

The figures

In the three months to 31 December, St James’s Place said its group funds under management total reached £75.3bn, up 28 per cent over the year.

The group, which increased its number of qualified advisers by 10 per cent to 3,415, reported net inflow of funds of £2.1bn, up 26 per cent, for the quarter.

Its net inflow for the year, meanwhile, was £6.8bn, up 17 per cent.

Why it’s interesting

Chief executive David Bellamy said that, “despite challenging market conditions and some surprising political events”, 2016 was a record-breaking year for the firm.

This is reflected in the wealth management group’s share price, which is at around an all-time high, up one per cent today to 1,100p.

After plunging more than 20 per cent in the days after the EU referendum, St James’s Place’s shares have grown strongly and are currently up more than 21 per cent on this time last year.

What the company said

