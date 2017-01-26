FTSE 100 7177.08 +0.18%
views
Thursday 26 January 2017 12:20pm

Wealth manager St James's Place reports strong end to 2016, despite political surprises

William Turvill
Follow William
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Global giant Shell helping innovators to harness air turbulence
EU Referendum - Signage And Symbols
Last year threw up some surprises, but St James's Place seemed to cope (Source: Getty)

FTSE 100-listed wealth manager St James’s Place reported a net inflow of funds of £2.1bn in the last quarter, despite challenging market conditions.

The figures

In the three months to 31 December, St James’s Place said its group funds under management total reached £75.3bn, up 28 per cent over the year.

Read more: Wealth manager's share price jumps as it shrugs shoulders at Brexit

The group, which increased its number of qualified advisers by 10 per cent to 3,415, reported net inflow of funds of £2.1bn, up 26 per cent, for the quarter.

Its net inflow for the year, meanwhile, was £6.8bn, up 17 per cent.

Why it’s interesting

Chief executive David Bellamy said that, “despite challenging market conditions and some surprising political events”, 2016 was a record-breaking year for the firm.

This is reflected in the wealth management group’s share price, which is at around an all-time high, up one per cent today to 1,100p.

St James's Place St James's Place | mobile image

After plunging more than 20 per cent in the days after the EU referendum, St James’s Place’s shares have grown strongly and are currently up more than 21 per cent on this time last year.

26 January 2017 @ 11:45amSt James's Place (STJ)

What the company said

Chief executive David Bellamy:

These results and the continued resilience of our business reinforce our confidence in our strategy and the outstanding job our advisers do in managing their clients' financial affairs and the benefits of our distinctive investment management approach.

Tags

Related articles

Rocky markets fail to sway St James's Place's growth
Hayley Kirton
Hayley Kirton | Staff

Wealth of experience key for new Tilney Bestinvest chair
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Wealth manager bemoans "one of toughest industry environments" since 2008
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff