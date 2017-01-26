Rebecca Smith

The government is keen to see people get their Lycra on and get pedalling.

Transport Minister Andrew Jones has announced £64m will go towards encouraging people to cycle and walk, supporting local projects over the next three years.

It forms part of a wider government package of more than £300m to boost walking and cycling during the current parliament.

Here's what the money's going towards...

More safety and awareness training for cyclists

Extra secure cycle storage

Bike repair and maintenance courses

Road safety measures

Mapping information for pedestrians

Real time bus information through smart phone apps or information at bus stops

Increased focus on car sharing clubs

There will also be funding for those looking to get back into work as access to transport and the pricey cost of travel can restrict where people job hunt. They'll be on the receiving end of discount bus travel and bike loans.

Transport Minister Andrew Jones said of the investment:

It will help people to become more active and better transport planning will reduce congestion on our roads – particularly at peak times. This investment will also help people access jobs, education and training - specifically targeting those looking to get back into work, as part of our relentless drive to make this is a country that works for everyone.

All English transport authorities outside London were invited to bid for funding and 25 bidders were successful in receiving a share of the £60m Sustainable Travel Access Fund for 2017 to 2020.

In the capital, London mayor Sadiq Khan has been keen to encourage people to cycle too. He's even appointed the capital's very first walking and cycling commissioner to lead the charge.

Khan has announced £770m will go towards supporting London's cyclists over the next five years, including a new cyclist and pedestrian bridge linking Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf, as well as the completion of a cycle superhighway between Farringdon and King's Cross.