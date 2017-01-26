Jasper Jolly

The UK ended 2016 on a high as growth in the last three months of 2016 in the UK showed little sign of a hit in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

The economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, beating economists’ expectations. This means the UK economy grew by two per cent over the course of 2016, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Economists had expected slightly slower growth of 0.5 per cent to end the year.

Kallum Pickering, senior UK economist at Berenberg, said: “Brexit did not have a major effect on the UK economy in 2016.”

The growth was driven by strong retail spending as UK consumers continued to drive the economy.

Higher than expected consumer spending was held up by Andy Haldane, the Bank of England’s chief economist, as the most important factor in the UK’s strong economic performance.

However, economists still expect growth to slow over the course of 2017, with higher inflation in particular threatening to hit UK households.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The economy’s brisk growth at the end of 2016 has all the hallmarks of being driven by an unsustainable consumer spending spree.

“The pick-up in inflation and slight decline in employment in the fourth quarter suggest that real households’ incomes were no higher than in the third quarter, so consumers appear to have turned to debt to spend more,” he added.