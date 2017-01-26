Caitlin Morrison

Disruption to Southeastern train services will continue until the end of the week, the rail network confirmed today.

Services have been subject to cancellations and delays since early Tuesday morning, when a freight train derailed at Lewisham.

Southeastern said this morning that train services running through Lewisham station may be cancelled, delayed or revised, with disruption expected until the end of the week.

"Network Rail teams have been working round-the-clock since the incident, and are using a combination of cranes and jacks to get the two derailed wagons back on the tracks and moved from site," Southeastern said.

"The extent of the damage caused by the wagons means that a 50m stretch of railway needs to be completely rebuilt. It is estimated that the work will take several days to complete."

Southeastern's travel advice

Trains on the following routes will run on their normal routes but may still be delayed, or altered at short notice:

Hastings and Tunbridge Wells to Charing Cross

Sevenoaks and Orpington to Charing Cross

Ramsgate & Dover to Charing Cross.

The Greenwich line

The Bexleyheath line

Trains on the following routes will be revised:

Hayes to London Charing Cross trains will run but are unable to call at Lewisham, St Johns or New Cross.

Trains that start at Tunbridge Wells will run but may be revised.

Trains that start at Sevenoaks and Orpington, and run to Cannon Street will be suspended.

There is no service on the following route:

Crayford & Sidcup to London Charing Cross or London Cannon Street (although a limited service is running between Dartford and Sidcup)

There are no trains at all at the following stations, so you'll need to use London's buses to complete your journey: