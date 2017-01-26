Rebecca Smith

In case you hadn't heard, a Tube strike is causing problems on the Central Line (no service east of Leytonstone) and the Waterloo & City Line (good service until around 10am).

Of course, Londoners have taken to such disruption with the usual approaches, spanning grumpiness to sarcasm...

Some tried to get an early start, but found so had everyone else...

Rush hour in Ilford began at 7am today. Bored of being on this bus #TubeStrike — (((TrabiMechanic))) (@TrabiMechanic) January 26, 2017

Some took it in their stride:

No, really...

A magical mystery tour on the way to work again #TubeStrike — Miss Smith (@HeyMissSmith) January 26, 2017

I am not going to complain about today's #tubestrike #centralline ... I know, I don't recognise myself either 💁🏻 — Yessi Bello Perez (@yessi_kbello) January 26, 2017

And others actually found they rather liked the Central Line not having any service east of Leytonstone:

Dream commute on the central line from Leytonstone this morning #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/F7DjOQeyEt — James Nation (@jamesnation) January 26, 2017

Others are actively backing the rise of the robots:

#TubeStrike robots don't strike it's about time we replace the strikers — MindfulSmilemon (@MindfulSmile0) January 26, 2017

But, as always, some kept their sense of humour:

Oh, and there's always time for an awkward company plug too...

Inconvenienced by #TubeStrike ? It could be worse, you could be making your final journey. https://t.co/5q2NHIhtiQ pic.twitter.com/jA1plyteuv — PERFECT FUNERALS (@perfectfunerals) January 26, 2017

Now if you're really struggling to make it to a certain spot, workspace group WeWork is donning a cape and tights in an effort to save stranded Londoners.

It's offering free workspace, internet and promises to have "premium coffee and beer on tap" across some of its locations. Tempting?

So all of its 11 London locations will be opened to the capital's commuters, you can explore the options here.