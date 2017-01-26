FTSE 100 7163.95 -0.01%
views
Thursday 26 January 2017 8:53am

London commuters have taken today's #TubeStrike in their stride...

Rebecca Smith
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Global giant Shell helping innovators to harness air turbulence
Waiting for a bus? Get in line...
Waiting for a bus? Get in line... (Source: Getty)

In case you hadn't heard, a Tube strike is causing problems on the Central Line (no service east of Leytonstone) and the Waterloo & City Line (good service until around 10am).

Of course, Londoners have taken to such disruption with the usual approaches, spanning grumpiness to sarcasm...

Read more: How to get from Waterloo to Bank when the Waterloo & City Line is down: All the routes, ranked

Some tried to get an early start, but found so had everyone else...

Some took it in their stride:

No, really...

And others actually found they rather liked the Central Line not having any service east of Leytonstone:

Others are actively backing the rise of the robots:

But, as always, some kept their sense of humour:

Oh, and there's always time for an awkward company plug too...

Read more: A Tube strike's on today: Here's everything you need to know

Now if you're really struggling to make it to a certain spot, workspace group WeWork is donning a cape and tights in an effort to save stranded Londoners.

It's offering free workspace, internet and promises to have "premium coffee and beer on tap" across some of its locations. Tempting?

So all of its 11 London locations will be opened to the capital's commuters, you can explore the options here.

Tags

Related articles

A Tube strike's on today: Here's everything you need to know
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

This app wants to solve the dilemma of when to give up your Tube seat
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

This is how much the 24-hour tube strike is going to cost London
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff