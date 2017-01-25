Oliver Gill

Admiral non-executive chairman Alastair Lyons will retire in April after nearly 17 years in the role.

"It has been fantastic to have been on the journey with Admiral since the management buy-out, a journey which I am confident will continue to deliver sustained success," said Lyons.

The way the business has developed has been astonishing and a tribute to a great team that has created a culture that breeds innovation, the drive and ability to succeed, openness and transparency. I shall miss it, and them, greatly.

During Lyons' tenure he oversaw car insurance specialist's float on the London Stock Exchange in 2004.

Admiral, which has said it could move its European business to Ireland or another country if British insurers lose their right to sell their products across Europe as a consequence of leaving the EU, said a new chairman will be elected at the firm's AGM this Spring.

Chief executive David Stevens said: "There are very few people who deserve as much credit for Admiral's success over the last sixteen years as Alastair. He's been everything our shareholders, and indeed our staff and customers, could have wanted from a chairman".