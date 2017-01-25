FTSE 100 7164.43 +0.20%
RBS to be hit by multi-billion-pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
A formal announcement expected to come this week (Source: Getty)

RBS is set to be hit by a new multi-billion-charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

A formal statement confirming the charge could come as soon as today with RBS directors expected to discuss the move in a board meeting this week.

The charge could be between $3bn (£2.4bn) and $4bn, sources told Sky News last night.

The state-owned bank has reportedly set billions of dollars aside to settle a fine with the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Read more: US fine will let RBS turn page on a horror decade

The head of UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which looks after the taxpayer's stake in the bank, told MPs last year it expects the settlement to be up to $12bn.

Last month, the DOJ sued Barclays and two of its executives over alleged fraud issuing mortgage-backed securities during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse reached a $7.2bn and $5.28bn settlement respectively as part of the same probe.

