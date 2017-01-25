Ross McLean

League One Millwall have received a major boost after Lewisham Council abandoned controversial plans to compulsorily purchase land around the club’s ground, The Den.

The Lions feared the order to purchase land for housing redevelopment by offshore registered firm Renewal would place the future of the club in jeopardy and potentially force them to relocate as far as Kent.

Following public and media outcry, Lewisham Council last month postponed a final decision on the compulsory purchase, but has now confirmed it will not proceed with the order.

“The council is now not proceeding with any compulsory purchase order on New Bermondsey,” read a statement. “Any decision that the Council may take in the future will be a wholly new decision.”

Mayor Sir Steve Bullock had earlier called for the process to stop. He said: “I have always been clear that Millwall must be at the heart of the development and it is my view that these concerns need to be thoroughly addressed.”

Millwall, who have played at The Den since 1993, are currently ninth in League One and take on Premier League Watford on Sunday for a place in the FA Cup fifth round.