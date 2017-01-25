Caitlin Morrison

Another skyscraper has moved one step closer to becoming part of the capital's skyline, after the City of London's planning and transport committee granted planning permission this morning.

The committee approved a resolution to grant permission for 1 Leadenhall, which is set to tower over Leadenhall Market. The resolution was approved following a consultation with the community, businesses, the City of London, the Greater London Authority and other stakeholders, which included public exhibitions that took place in June last year.

Developer Brookfield Property Partners commissioned the new tower which will comprise of 538,000 sq ft of office space and 51,000 sq ft of retail space.

“We are delighted to have received planning consent for 1 Leadenhall, a new building adjacent to the historic Leadenhall Market," said Martin Jepson, Brookfield's president and chief operating officer.

"The new tower will include a free public terrace overlooking the roof of Leadenhall Market and significant retail on the ground, first and second floors. 1 Leadenhall is a carefully considered design that will complement the architecture of the surrounding buildings and embraces the heritage of its unique setting."

Other projects the company is currently working on in the Square Mile are London Wall Place, Principal Place and 100 Bishopsgate. Plans for 100 Bishopsgate have been revised several times due to light issues and, most recently, concerns that its height could pose a risk to flights over the City.