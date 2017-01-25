Jasper Jolly

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has broken through the 20,000-point mark for the first time ever, crossing a symbolic line after falling below 16,000 at the start of 2016.

The index has surged over 2016, with the election of Donald Trump prompting a massive increase in the last two months of 2017.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.