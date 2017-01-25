FTSE 100 7183.35 +0.46%
Wednesday 25 January 2017 2:36pm

The Dow Jones Industrial Average breaks 20,000 for the first time

Jasper Jolly
The Dow Jones has surged through landmarks prices over the past year (Source: Getty)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has broken through the 20,000-point mark for the first time ever, crossing a symbolic line after falling below 16,000 at the start of 2016.

The index has surged over 2016, with the election of Donald Trump prompting a massive increase in the last two months of 2017.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

