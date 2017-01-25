FTSE 100 7183.35 +0.46%
Wednesday 25 January 2017 2:21pm

Four arrests were made as part of Barratt Developments bribery probe last year

Caitlin Morrison
Prime Minister David Cameron Speaks About Housing At A Barratt Homes Development
Barratt is one of the UK's largest building firms (Source: Getty)

Four arrests were made last year in connection with bribery allegations involving housebuilder Barratt Developments, the police have revealed.

In October last year, the London boss of Barratt, Alastair Baird, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in awarding supply contracts.

Barratt referred Baird and a second emlpoyee to the Metropolitan Police after an internal investigation by the company that also resulted in civil legal action against an employee in October 2015, who was then sacked in February 2016.

A Metropolitan police spokesman told Reuters today that there had been two further arrests in November.

"We also arrested a 47-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman on 8 November, 2016, on suspicion of bribery. They have been bailed until April. There have been no other arrests since then," the spokesman said. The police did not give their names

A spokesman for Barratt said: "While the Metropolitan Police and internal investigations are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment."

Shares in Barratt were down 1.2 per cent at pixel time.

