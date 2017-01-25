Mark Sands

Ministers will tomorrow publish a bill granting the government power to begin Brexit talks.

The announcement comes just over 24 hours after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May would need the approval of parliament to begin negotiations with the EU.

Brexit secretary David Davis had yesterday hinted that legislation could be brought before parliament, "within days", and now Downing Street has confirmed it put forward a Bill for a first reading tomorrow.

Davis has promised legislation will be "straight-forward", and speculation is rife that the government will include only minimal provisions in its text, with Tory MP and Brexiteer Dominic Raab yesterday voicing his support for a "short, sharp bill".

However, Labour, SNP and Lib Dems MPs have all vowed to seek amendments adding their own priorities, such as a requirement for May to provide parliament will regular updates on negotiations.

It comes after May agreed to publish a white paper outlining her plans for quitting Europe in the face of demands for more information from Conservative MPs.

