FTSE 100 7178.99 +0.40%
views
Wednesday 25 January 2017 1:17pm

Has this UK company been boosted by Donald Trump's promise to build a wall on the Mexican border?

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk Where has HSBC chosen for its risk and compliance centre of excellence?
President Trump Signs Executive Orders On Oil Pipelines
The President has started signing executive orders (Source: Getty)

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that he will build a wall on America's border with Mexico – and one British company seems to be benefiting.

Ashtead Group is leading the FTSE 100, with its share price up by more than three per cent. The company generates 80 per cent of its revenues in the US and rents out industrial equipment to "lift, power, generate, move, heat and ventilate" – basically, the kind of equipment needed to build a massive wall.

Investors are probably also betting Ashtead will profit if Trump follows through on his election promise to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure over a 10-year period. The pledge featured heavily in Trump's inauguration speech, as he vowed to create a more wealthy America by building more roads, bridges and factories.

Read more: Has this UK company been boosted by Donald Trump's wall?

In a document for his vision on infrastructure, Trump wrote of the previous administration: "Under the failing Obama-Clinton policies, infrastructure projects across the US are routinely delayed for years and years due to endless studies, layer-upon-layer of red-tape, bureaucracy, and lawsuits – with virtually no end in sight.

"This increases costs on taxpayers and blocks Americans from obtaining the kind of infrastructure that is needed for them to compete economically."

Tags

Related articles

Orwell's 1984 has shot to the top of bestseller lists because Trump
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Donald Trump to lay the foundations for Mexico border wall
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Trump demands car giants build more US plants
Steven Scott
Steven Scott | Contributor