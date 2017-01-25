Revealed: David Cameron's new jobs

Shruti Tripathi Chopra

So David Cameron just got a new job this morning. This made us wonder just what life after No 10 is like for the former British Prime Minister who resigned following the shock outcome of last year's EU referendum.

Take a look at the new jobs David Cameron is doing now:

1. President of the Alzheimer’s Research UK

Cameron was appointed the president of the dementia research charity this morning. The appointment isn't out of the blue - at a G7 legacy event in London in 2014, Cameron launched Alzheimer’s Research UK’s five-year £100m Defeat Dementia fundraising campaign.

“Tackling dementia was a major focus while I was Prime Minister, and although improvements in attention and research innovation have been rapid, it remains one of our greatest health challenges," Cameron said today.

2. Speech, Speech!

The former PM was reportedly paid £120,000, or £2,000 a minute, for a speech to Wall Street big dogs in November last year.

Cameron spoke for over an hour about the impact leaving the European Union will have on Britain.

3. National Citizens Service chairman

Not all roles he's doing are paid. In October, the ex-Tory leader took up an unpaid chairman role at the National Citizens Service.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Cameron said: “When I look back over six years as Prime Minister, one of my proudest achievements is the creation of National Citizen Service.

“I often get stopped in the street by parents who tell me what a difference NCS has made in the lives of their children; and I regularly receive letters from young people who have so enjoyed taking part.

“From the pilot projects that I began as leader of the opposition to the full-scale programme that we have today, more than 275,000 people have taken part in what has become the fastest-growing youth movement of its kind in the world.”

4. Autobiography deal

We all know how Lord Ashcroft's unauthorised biography, Call Me Dave, went down. However, Cameron has signed a deal with Harper Collins to give a "frank" account of his tenure as Prime Minister.

The book will draw on over 50 hours-worth of audio tapes recorded with Times columnist Daniel Finkelstein during Cameron's time in power.

Cameron said: “It was an immense privilege to lead the Conservative party for more than a decade and the country for over six years as prime minister.

“I am looking forward to having the opportunity to explain the decisions I took and why I took them. I will be frank about what worked and what didn’t.”

5. Could he be the next Nato secretary general?

Cameron is being considered for the role of Nato's next secretary general, according to reports published in late December.

If Cameron accepts the role, he will replace current secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (former Norwegian PM) when his tenure ends in 2018 or 2019.