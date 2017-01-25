FTSE 100 7168.29 +0.25%
Wednesday 25 January 2017 11:26am

Victoria station evacuated and closed due to a fire alert

Caitlin Morrison
Victoria station has been closed due to a fire alert this morning (Source: Getty)

Victoria station has been closed due to a fire alert.

London Fire Brigade was called at around 11.11AM after reports that smoke had been smelled at the station and three fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The station was evacuated and crews are currently on standby at the station.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

