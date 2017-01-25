Victoria station evacuated and closed due to a fire alert

Caitlin Morrison

Victoria station has been closed due to a fire alert.

London Fire Brigade was called at around 11.11AM after reports that smoke had been smelled at the station and three fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The station was evacuated and crews are currently on standby at the station.

Victoria- station closed, fire alert. — Victoria line (@victorialine) January 25, 2017

