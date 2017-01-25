William Turvill

The editor-in-chief of British Vogue is to stand down this summer after 25 years in the role.

Alexandra Shulman’s June departure was announced by Conde Nast Britain’s managing director Nicholas Coleridge this morning.

Read more: How revenue woes are driving a wave of deals in the print media sector

“This is an announcement I hoped never to have to make,” he said. “Alexandra Shulman, editor-in-chief of British Vogue for a quarter of a century, told me before Christmas that she had decided to stand down from Vogue in six months time.”

Shulman, the longest-serving editor in the magazine’s 100-year history, said:

I have edited British Vogue for 25 years almost to the day, and to have steered it during our spectacular centenary has been one of the greatest privileges. During that time I have worked with an unparalleled collection of talent both inside and outside the magazine and have been lucky enough to see both Vogue and the British fashion industry expand and flourish.

Read more: Ascential expects more sales soon after discharging £19m health service mag

The announcement comes shortly after Conde Nast International appointed a new president and managing director to replace Coleridge, who is stepping down from the company after 27 years in July.

Wolfgang Blau, formerly of Guardian News and Media, will become president on 1 August and Albert Read will be managing director.