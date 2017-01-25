Just a giant bust of Jeremy Clarkson being driven through London on a lorry...

Emma Haslett

We knew Jeremy Clarkson had a big head, but now we have proof: enormous busts of Clarkson and his Grand Tour pals were spotted being transported around London on lorries today.

Londoners tweeted pictures of huge stone heads of Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond being ferried past sights including Trafalgar Square and Westminster Palace on lowloaders this morning.

One Twitter user posted a picture of Clarkson's head as it was being whisked down the M4 (we can only assume he wasn't driving...).

The giant busts have already been spotted being carted around the US and Australia.

Today they were loaded onto lorries with giant crates which were labelled with the names of the presenters' limbs, including "James left lower leg" and "Jeremy right shoulder".

Not every morning you get greeted by @JeremyClarkson crotch #grandtour pic.twitter.com/fKcXmeInP0 — Wayne from da Hood (@whoody75) January 25, 2017

Our project lead Lucy saw some odd statues around Parliament this morning @thegrandtour #grandtour pic.twitter.com/WTOgScDeZ7 — Formula Student (FS) (@FormulaStudent) January 25, 2017

​The first series of the Grand Tour, Clarkson et al's Top Gear replacement, began airing on Amazon Prime in November last year, with the last episode due to go out in February.