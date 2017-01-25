Caitlin Morrison

Travel chaos from yesterday's train derailment at Lewisham has spilled over into today, with no service to a number of stations on the Southeastern Railway network.

A freight train derailed at Lewisham station yesterday, which caused all services through the area to be suspended.

Southeastern said this morning that train services running through Lewisham may be cancelled, delayed or revised and disruption is expected until at least the end of service today. There is no service currently at Lee, Mottingham and New Eltham stations.

Meanwhile, Londoners are also dealing with another Tube strike, with Central and Waterloo & City line workers set to walk out from 9pm tonight.