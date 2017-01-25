Rebecca Smith

It hasn't even been a month since the year started with a bang thanks a Tube strike which shut down most Zone 1 stations and caused commuter chaos.

But we're already facing another one, which will affect the Central and Waterloo & City Lines from tonight.

So, here's what you need to know to make any journeys as pain-free as possible...

When will the strike take place?

The 24-hour walkout begins tonight from 9pm, finishing at 9pm tomorrow 26 January.

Which lines and stations will it affect?

The Central and Waterloo & City Lines directly (though there might be a knock-on impact as others get busier).

What's running when?

TfL said there shouldn't be any disruption today, bar the fact the Waterloo & City line will finish up about an hour earlier than usual.

Tomorrow though, there'll be no service on the Waterloo & City line, no service east of Leytonstone on the Central Line and reduced service on the rest of the line (including service starting up to an hour later than usual).

What will the bus situation be?

TfL is boosting bus services for customers east of Leytonstone. There will be a shuttle bus between Epping and Chingford calling at Epping, Debden, Loughton and Chingford, providing connections to London Overground services.

More info on the buses that will take you into central London here.

Any stations I should avoid?

Quite possibly if you want to avoid being glued to a fellow commuter's armpit. These are the ones TfL has sign posted as likely to be particularly busy...

Leytonstone, Leyton, Stratford, Mile End, Liverpool Street, Oxford Circus, Waterloo, Tottenham Court Road, Holborn, Bank, Monument, London Bridge, Embankment, North Ealing and Ealing Common stations

The Victoria line and stations along it, especially Walthamstow Central

The Jubilee line between London Bridge and Waterloo

TfL Rail services between Romford and Stratford, and particularly Ilford station

London Overground lines and stations between Liverpool Street and Chingford

Where can I find out more?

Head to TfL's dedicated Tube strike page - there's plenty more detail on alternative routes.

Is there any chance it could be called off?

Strikes are often called off at the last minute and TfL has been calling on the union to do just that (as you'd expect), but considering talks have been going on at conciliation service Acas without resolution, don't hold your breath.