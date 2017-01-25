Thomas Cook’s new advert has sent its brand soaring

Stephan Shakespeare

January is traditionally a time for holiday companies to appeal to potential customers, as people return reluctantly to work under grey skies following the Christmas break.

Thomas Cook is one company that is aiming to appeal to future holidaymakers dreaming of sunnier climes.

It launched its “you want, we do” campaign after Christmas, but there is a twist. Naturally, we are shown images of sandy beaches and glistening seas, but the advert is also notable as it contains a same-sex couple kissing, as well as same-sex parents.

The advert has been praised for its modern approach, and for its work in more accurately representing the population.

YouGov brand tracking data also indicates that Thomas Cook is experiencing an uplift in ad awareness. Following the campaign’s release, Thomas Cook’s ad awareness score (whether someone has seen a brand’s advert in the past two weeks) has increased by seven points.

Perhaps of greater relevance to Thomas Cook is how the advert is doing among those who are inclined to book package holidays. Its ad awareness score with this group has increased by nine points since its release.

Looking specifically at those that would consider booking a holiday with Thomas Cook, our profiles data indicates that an emphasis on TV advertising is still an effective way of targeting. Indeed, this group is much more likely than the average to say TV is the advertising channel that most grabs their attention (58 per cent of those considering Thomas Cook vs 49 per cent of a UK sample).

So while companies such as Thomas Cook face pressures from new entrants to the travel sector such as Airbnb, bosses can be content that their ad campaign is being noticed, and especially by their key customer base.

There, is of course, the potential threat from Ryanair and its entrance into the package holiday industry.

On a more general point, Thomas Cook’s modern offering is another example of the advertising industry attempting to reflect the world around them, and we can expect to see a great deal more of this in the months ahead.