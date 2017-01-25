City Moves - who’s switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, a digital business aimed transforming financial services firms and specialist lender Aldermore.

Seddons

Susan Monty is joining law firm Seddons as commercial litigation partner. Susan specialises in the resolution of complex financial and regulatory disputes and joins from Simons Muirhead & Burton, where she headed up the financial crime, civil fraud and regulatory litigation team. Susan is a leading expert in complex financial and regulatory disputes, recognised in both Chambers and the Legal 500, with over 20 years’ experience, working at leading City law firms and as an investigative lawyer at the Serious Fraud Office. She advises companies and individuals on complex and multi-jurisdictional civil litigation as well as advising in proceedings brought against individuals by regulatory bodies, such as the Financial Conduct Authority and the Competition and Market Authority. Susan has advised government bodies and the Law Commission on potential law changes. She is a recognised thought leader in this area of law, regularly lecturing and writing for major legal publications.

Avoka

Cliff van Tonder has joined Avoka, which specialises in digital transformation in financial services and other industries, as executive vice president for partner sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has extensive international experience within the B2B, financial services and banking information technology sectors, and will hold responsibilities for identifying strategic partnerships to grow Avoka’s business in the region. Cliff joins Avoka from Lombard Risk, where he was executive vice president of global alliances. Prior to that, Cliff was non-executive director and executive vice president for Sofgen banking consultancy, where he held responsibility for European operations, including central Asia and Russia. He previously headed up business development at BNP Paribas securities services and, before that, he was chief operating officer and group sales director at Lombard Risk Systems.

Aldermore

Specialist lender and savings bank Aldermore has appointed Rebecca Bunyan as chief information officer. In her new role, Rebecca will be responsible for the bank’s technical infrastructure, IT and other delivery systems. She will play a key part in strategic, technical and business planning and also work with Aldermore’s business finance, mortgages and savings teams to enhance the bank’s digital offering to its customers. Before joining Aldermore, Rebecca held a group operating officer role within the insurtech industry and was accountable for software development and deployment, delivery of projects and services to strengthen client relationships, testing, product roadmaps and organisational governance

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.