End of the road for London Welsh as professional club

Ross McLean

Crisis-stricken London Welsh have ceased to exist as a professional club after being denied permission to continue playing in English rugby’s second tier for the remainder of the season and beyond.

The Richmond-based Exiles were granted a temporary licence by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to continue as a Championship side on 22 December after entering liquidation last month.

The RFU have concluded that London Welsh, who were relegated from the Premiership in 2015 after losing all 22 matches, have failed to meet the conditions necessary for the licence to be extended.

“We know this will be an extremely disappointing day for everyone connected with London Welsh,” said RFU chairman Andy Cosslett. “The sadness at the loss of this club from the professional ranks will be shared throughout the game.”

All of London Welsh’s results this season have been expunged and there will be no relegation from the Championship this term. The Old Deer Park-club were 11th in the second tier after being deducted 20 points for entering liquidation.

