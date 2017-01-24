Ross McLean

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been interviewed under caution by police after he was alleged to have racially abused a member of staff at Heathrow Airport on Monday evening.

It is believed that Xhaka was with a friend, German sixth division footballer Leonard Lekaj, when he arrived late for his return flight to Germany and was subsequently refused permission to board the plane.

At that point, Xhaka is accused of using insulting words in German to a female staff member.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Gunners for £32.5m from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer accompanied police to a west London station for questioning. He is said to have denied the allegation.

“Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five,” read a Metropolitan Police statement.

“The allegation was made by a third party. Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. Enquiries continue.”

The incident came less than 24 hours after Xhaka received his second red card of the season in Arsenal’s late win against Burnley to move second in the Premier League.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was slapped with a Football Association misconduct charge on Monday after allegedly verbally abusing and pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor during the same match. He has until 6pm tomorrow to respond.