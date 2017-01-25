These are the absolute worst buzzwords ruining your career

Lynsey Barber

Are you passionate? Experienced in leadership? It's time to stop telling everyone about it then.

These are just some of the 10 most over-used words you're describing your career with, according to LinkedIn, and that's no way to impress the hiring manager.

So it's time to banish these 10 buzzwords from your CV, profile, and maybe interviews too, just for good measure, if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Obviously, you can still be creative and enthusiastic, just take inspiration from the first rule of Fight Club.

"If you’re looking to grab someone’s attention, words which appear on hundreds of thousands of other profiles is not the way to do it," said Darain Faraz

“Historically, this is one of the busiest weeks in the year so far for members in the UK to spruce up their LinkedIn profiles, which means there’s some stiff competition to stand out.”

Other tips offered include not talking about yourself in the third person (cc-ing Donald Trump) and showing rather than telling.

LinkedIn said last year's most-used word - motivated - has now fallen out of the top 10 completely, so there's hope for all of us passionate, focused and successful professional's yet then.

And to drill into you just how awful jargon, buzzwords and BS sounds, check out how cringeworthy these kinds of profiles sound when read out loud.