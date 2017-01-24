Oliver Gill

Mobile phone firm O2 has joined forces with one of Britain’s best known defence contractors in a bid to bolster its defences against a future cyber attack.

BAE Systems has been drafted in to provide customers with a “device to cloud” cyber security service.

Customers will be protected by a “stand-alone stand alone security solution” that straddles all mobile, fixed line and Wi-fi networks.

“Our customers tell us that cyber-crime is among their top security concerns,” said Billy D’Arcy, O2’s managing director of enterprise and public sector business.

“This partnership enables us to expand our security offering, providing access to BAE systems unparalleled cyber security expertise.”

In December BAE Systems, formed in 1989 following the merger of British Aerospace and Marconi, revealed plans to invest heavily in cyber security. It said a third of its graduate employees would be dedicated to providing cyber crime services.

Scott Mcvicar, BAE System’s general manager provided further detail on what customers could expect.