Check out the Premier League's delicious new sponsor

Emma Haslett

The Premier League has a new sponsor, and it's sweeter than your average: Cadbury.

The chocolate brand has signed a three-year partnership with the league, kicking off from the start of the 2017/18 season.

The pair will create a "bespoke" element of the Health for Life community programme, focused on helping 600,000 school children, with tailored sessions focused on healthy lifestyles. For the children's sake, we hope it includes a free chocolate bar...

A confectioner may not seem like the obvious choice to sponsor a sports league, but it's not the first time Cadbury has got involved in sport: it sponsored London 2012.

“For over a hundred years Cadbury has been about bringing little moments of joy to people’s lives, something that fits well with the joy created by Premier League football every day – whether it’s a moment of magic that turns a match, watching a game together with loved ones or just debating the weekend’s goals with friends," said Cadbury Brand Director Francesco Vitrano.