Light up your evening with Canary Wharf’s Winter Lights Festival

Nina Edy

Brighten up your January evening with Canary Wharf’s Winter Lights Festival, which runs until Friday.

This year’s festival is the biggest ever, with 30 spectacular artworks, installations and experiences to look out for - each with an underlying message.

The pieces have been brought to life using state-of-the-art light technology, and include angels, glowing graffiti and floating poetry, all scattered around the financial district.

Many of the installations are interactive or responsive and have been seen during previous festivals, but this year’s festival features nine new installations for visitors to explore.

Arts curators Keith Watson and Sally Williams say:

“What sets our festival apart from other light festivals across Europe is that you can get close up to the works, meet many of the artists and enjoy an escapist and enriching experience on your own or with family and friends. “

Visitors are advised to go exploring from sundown in order to see the installations in their true glory - the party ends at 9pm every day.

Here’s a map, in case you get lost:

If you're short for time and just want to get to the best bits then here’s what to look out for.