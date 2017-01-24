FTSE 100 7160.57 +0.13%
Tuesday 24 January 2017 3:10pm

Light up your evening with Canary Wharf’s Winter Lights Festival

Nina Edy
Preview Of The Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival
30 installations are available to be explored all over Canary Wharf (Source: Getty)

Brighten up your January evening with Canary Wharf’s Winter Lights Festival, which runs until Friday.

This year’s festival is the biggest ever, with 30 spectacular artworks, installations and experiences to look out for - each with an underlying message.

The pieces have been brought to life using state-of-the-art light technology, and include angels, glowing graffiti and floating poetry, all scattered around the financial district.

Many of the installations are interactive or responsive and have been seen during previous festivals, but this year’s festival features nine new installations for visitors to explore.

Arts curators Keith Watson and Sally Williams say:

“What sets our festival apart from other light festivals across Europe is that you can get close up to the works, meet many of the artists and enjoy an escapist and enriching experience on your own or with family and friends. “

Visitors are advised to go exploring from sundown in order to see the installations in their true glory - the party ends at 9pm every day.

Here’s a map, in case you get lost:

If you're short for time and just want to get to the best bits then here’s what to look out for.

OVO

An egg-shaped structure by Belgian artists Odeaubois​. This participatory creation, which is source of emotions and thoughts to the public allows the spectator to create their won experience by entering its space.

Angels of Freedom

Five giant colourful wings with a white halo are inviting the people to come close and allows visitors to become angels.

The Garden of Floating Words

 A cluster of glowing neon words appears to be floating in the dark from within the foliage of Jubilee Gardens

