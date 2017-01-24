Steven Scott

British sparkling wine will be served in some of Paris' top restaurants under a deal uncorked by Chapel Down.

The English producer has partnered with French luxury wine distributor Perles Du Monde for its fizz to be made available in restaurants, bars and hotels across the Channel.

The attempt to break into the world's most renowned champagne market is the latest in a series of international deals by the Kent-based company.

Chapel Down started exporting to the United States in September and already sells its wines in Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, Denmark and Finland.

The French deal was announced last night, where fashionistas sipped English bubbles at an event for British luxury brand Ralph and Russo on the opening night of Paris fashion week.

Perles du Monde founder Philippe Gauthier, who is the former general manager at Champagne Bollinger, said there were opportunities for premium foreign wine makers to break into the French market.

French drinkers were “open and excited to discover new quality sparkling wines from wonderful origins other than France”, he said.

