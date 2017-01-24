FTSE 100 7158.74 +0.11%
Tuesday 24 January 2017 2:20pm

Little Chef is getting gobbled up

Helen Cahill
Some outlets could be rebranded, according to reports (Source: http://www.koutfood.com/)

Little Chef Owner Kout Food Group has confirmed that several companies have made bids for the classic motorway food restaurant.

The group said in a statement: "Kout Food Group confirms that more than one corporation (including an international chain) has expressed interest in commencing operations within the Little Chef portfolio of over 70 sites.

"Kout Food Group will evaluate all strategic options for this unique portfolio, keeping in view stakeholders including customers and staff."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

