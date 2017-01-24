Rebecca Smith

Tube drivers on Central line east will start a 24-hour strike from 9pm on Wednesday, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.

The union said the strike will finish at 20:59 on Thursday 26 January, is over the "forced displacement" of staff.

Read more: This app wants to solve the dilemma of when to give up your Tube seat



TfL said there shouldn't be much disruption tomorrow, with the Waterloo & City line wrapping up about an hour earlier than usual. On Thursday, there will be no service on the Waterloo & City line, no service east of Leytonstone on the Central line and reduced service on the rest of the line.

Mick Cash, RMT's general secretary, said:

RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the Acas machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces. With massive budget cuts in the pipeline at LU this is a straw in the wind as to how the company expects to operate in the future. Staff across London Underground are angry and the company would be wise to recognise that. The action is on and RMT remains available for serious talks.

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central line, said: "We apologise to customers for the disruption they may experience due to this unnecessary strike. We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute with the RMT through talking through the issues with them, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from 30 to eight."

Read more: Mayor blames strike troubles on "toxic hangover" left from Boris Johnson

It comes as London Underground bosses remain embroiled in talks with union reps in a separate dispute over staffing levels at stations. It's a bid to avoid further strikes after a 24-hour one, held by members of the RMT union and the TSSA, caused travel headaches in the capital earlier this month.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "Our negotiating team will continue engaging in Acas talks with London Underground for the reminder of this week. Frankly, this dispute has been going on for far too long and our members' patience is running wafer thin."

He has said if an agreement isn't reached by the end of the week, more strike action will follow.

Here's how the Central line strike action might affect you:

No service east of Leytonstone on the Central line on Thursday

A reduced service running on the rest of the Central line for all of Thursday

No Waterloo & City line for Thursday

All other transport services will be unaffected - though could be busier in places as travellers find alternative routes

Local bus services for customers east of Leytonstone will be boosted

A specialist bus shuttle service will run between Epping and Chingford - calling at Epping, Debden, Loughton and Chingford

Which stations will be particularly busy?