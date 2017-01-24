Courtney Goldsmith

Rio Tinto today said it agreed to sell its Australian Coal & Allied Industries subsidiary to China's Yancoal Australia for up to $2.45bn (£1.96bn).

Rio's London-listed shares increased nearly four per cent in early trading after it announced it was offloading its thermal coal business in New South Wales.

“This sale delivers outstanding value for our shareholders and is consistent with our strategy of reshaping our portfolio to ensure the most effective use of capital. Our world-class assets, strong balance sheet and relentless focus on cash will ensure that we deliver superior returns for our shareholders," Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said.

This divestment is part of Rio's drive to focus on more profitable commodities like iron ore and copper mining. The UK-based company has announced or completed at least $7.7bn worth of divestments since 2013.

After assessing several potential acquirers, Rio said in a statement: "Yancoal Australia provided the only offer that represented compelling value for the assets."

The deal comprises an initial $1.95bn cash payment and $500m in aggregate deferred cash payments, payable as annual instalments of $100m over five years following completion.

Read more: Rio and Mitsubishi offer £950m to buy out Coal & Allied

In addition to the sale consideration and potential royalties linked to the coal price, Rio Tinto said it will continue to benefit from Coal & Allied's earnings until completion of the transaction.

The transaction, which is subject to certain conditions, including approvals from the Australian government, Chinese regulatory agencies and the New South Wales government, is expected to be complete in the second half of 2017.

Analyst Tyler Broda at RBC Insight said, "We see this as a very good deal for Rio: we carry Coal and Allied in our forecasts at a value of $700m, suggesting a material premium was paid, based on the total deal value of $2.45bn - this valuation is very sensitive to coal prices used (considering the marginal nature of the assets).

"Assuming the deal closes, this would account for ~75p in value gained per Rio share."

Rio showed it stepped up production of iron ore in its latest production results. In 2017, the company expects to ship 330m to 340m tonnes of iron ore, its biggest earner.