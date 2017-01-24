Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May's top lawyer has had his say on today's Supreme Court ruling, and Brexit secretary David Davis is due to make a statement to the House of Commons later today.

But what about the rest of the political world?

Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that his party would not "frustrate" moves to invoke Article 50.

However, he added that his frontbench would seek to amend any legislation brought forward by the government.

“Labour will seek to build in the principles of full, tariff-free access to the single market and maintenance of workers' rights and social and environmental protections," he said.

“Labour is demanding a plan from the government to ensure it is accountable to parliament throughout the negotiations and a meaningful vote to ensure the final deal is given parliamentary approval."

The SNP

The Scottish National Party has also vowed to put forward its own plans to amend any Article 50 bill presented by the govenment.

In fact, the SNP say they will present 50 “serious and substantive” amendments to legislation.

These will include a for a government white paper before the government can trigger Article 50, and a demand that Theresa May gains the unanimous support of the Joint Ministerial Committee, which features the leaders of the devolved administrations.

The latter point comes despite Supreme Court judges ruling that the Prime Minister was not required to gain the approval of the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish assemblies.

SNP international affairs spokesman, Alex Salmond MP said: “If Theresa May is intent on being true to her word that Scotland and the other devolved administrations are equal partners in this process, then now is the time to show it.

"Now is the time to sit with the Joint Ministerial Committee and not just casually acknowledge, but constructively engage. Consultation must mean consultation.

The Liberal Democrats

The Europhile Lib Dems have welcomed the fact that the decision would allow MPs to vote on Brexit.



"This Tory Brexit government are keen to laud the democratic process when it suits them, but will not give the people a voice over the final deal. They seem happy to start with democracy and end in a stitch up," Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said.



"The Liberal Democrats are clear, we demand a vote of the people on the final deal and without that we will not vote for Article 50."

