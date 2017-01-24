Mark Sands

The attorney general has confirmed that the government will bring forward a bill to trigger Article 50 following today's Supreme Court ruling.

The UK's ultimate court ruled today that MPs must be given a vote on the launch of Brexit talks. However, it also said the government did not have to gain the approval of the devolved administrations.

Read More: Article 50 verdict unlikely to derail May's Brexit timeline

Responding to the verdict outside the court today, Theresa May's top lawyer Jeremy Wright said: “Of course the Government is disappointed with the outcome but we have the good fortune to live in a country where everyone... even government, is subject to the rule of law.

"So the Government will comply with the judgement of the court and do all that is necessary to implement it.”

Read More: Live: Supreme Court rules on Article 50

A Downing Street spokesperson added that today's ruling would not change plans to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.

“It’s important to remember that Parliament backed the referendum by a margin of six to one and has already indicated its support for getting on with the process of exit to the timetable we have set out," they added.

“We respect the Supreme Court’s decision, and will set out our next steps to Parliament shortly.”

Brexit secretary David Davis will make a full statement in the House of Commons later today.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.