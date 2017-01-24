Rebecca Smith

Southern rail's commitment to restoring a full service from today isn't quite going to plan.

This morning, Southern said there were some alterations though, and then noted cancelled trains were due to a shortage of drivers, while another was cancelled due to a broken down train:

Morning! A full timetable is back in operation today. There are some alterations due to train faults/displaced

@IanCollins67 Very sorry Ian. This is cancelled because of a shortage of train drivers . ^Neil — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) January 24, 2017

@purvin2357 Sorry for the inconvenience here. This train has been cancelled because of a broken down train. ^Neil — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) January 24, 2017

Its website said: "From Tuesday 24 January, we expect to run a full service and the strike involving RMT's 12 drivers will have little or no impact on this."

Long-suffering commuters had a few choice words...​

@SouthernRailUK good to see #southernrail are back to running their normal service. pic.twitter.com/FNUSAI0no9 — Roger G (@Buelligan12) January 24, 2017

Southern Rail was supposedly going back to a normal decent service this morning. Just had a train cancelled while on it. — THE DUKE OF SURREY (@samwrite) January 24, 2017

Feeling like a total chump for believing that @SouthernRailUK would be running a full service. #Freezing #southernrail #southernFail — Victoria Winter (@VixWints) January 24, 2017

Full service resumed yeah @SouthernRailUK? Then explain to me why all Victoria trains are delayed? #southernrail #useless — BeckyBoo (@BeckyBoo130) January 24, 2017

Shout out to all the #southernrail drivers coming back to work today after a 3 month winter break. England to win a major tournament now? — DaveyM (@daveldinho) January 24, 2017

And those who did get on a train were reminded of the good old days...

While train drivers' union Aslef suspended strikes for fresh talks, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has not. The union said it had been excluded from talks and so its action for today, Wednesday and Friday remains on. It represents around 12 drivers to Aslef's hundreds.

Angie Doll, Southern's Passenger Services Director, had said ahead of Monday's conductor walkout by the RMT: "The RMT is continuing with industrial action that is now pointless. Because of the changes we've now finished making we're able to run 200 more services - a further 10 per cent increase than previous RMT strike days - on more routes serving more passengers."

Also today, Croydon MP Chris Philp is bringing forward a bill in Parliament to argue for restrictions on the ability for public sectors workers to strike in the House of Commons.

It comes after Southern commuters have suffered months of disruption with ongoing industrial action over the role of the guard and so-called driver-only operated trains.