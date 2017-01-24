More travel chaos for Londoners as train derails at Lewisham

Caitlin Morrison

Commuters are facing severe delays on the Southeastern network this morning after a freight train derailed at Lewisham.

Southeastern said all services through the area would be disrupted by the derailment, with some services suspended.

Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

The rail network said there is no service on the following routes:

New Beckenham to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street

Sidcup to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street

Tunbridge Wells to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street

Sevenoaks to Charing Cross or Cannon Street (stopping services)

Meanwhile, the following diversions are in place: