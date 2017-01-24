FTSE 100 7155.05 +0.05%
views
Tuesday 24 January 2017 8:45am

More travel chaos for Londoners as train derails at Lewisham

Caitlin Morrison
Disruption is expected on Southeastern network until the end of the day (Source: Getty)

Commuters are facing severe delays on the Southeastern network this morning after a freight train derailed at Lewisham.

Southeastern said all services through the area would be disrupted by the derailment, with some services suspended.

Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

The rail network said there is no service on the following routes:

  • New Beckenham to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street
  • Sidcup to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street
  • Tunbridge Wells to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street
  • Sevenoaks to Charing Cross or Cannon Street (stopping services)

Meanwhile, the following diversions are in place:

  • Hastings to Charing Cross or Cannon Street will be diverted to London Bridge via Redhill.
  • Ramsgate to Charing Cross services will be diverted to London Victoria.
