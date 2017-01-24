FTSE 100 7151.18 -0.66%
Tuesday 24 January 2017 7:49am

Heathrow cancels more flights as persistent freezing fog causes travel disruption for the second day

Rebecca Smith
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Cyber security will be vital as open banking becomes reality
The Met Office issued a yellow fog warning for most of southern England
The Met Office issued a yellow fog warning for most of southern England (Source: Getty)

"Persistent freezing fog" has meant the cancellation of around another 100 flights at Heathrow Airport for the second day on the trot.

The Met Office has issued a yellow fog warning for the majority of southern England, advising people to be aware.

The fog has reduced visibility at the airport and Heathrow warned of disruption expected throughout the day.

The fog has reduced visibility at the airport and Heathrow warned of disruption expected throughout the day.

It has advised passengers to check the status of their flights before setting out.

The airport has said that as it operates at near full capacity, there aren't gaps in its schedule that can be used for delayed flights.

Southampton has also warned there might be delays.

Yesterday, Heathrow, along with London City, Gatwick and Southampton, all cancelled flights due to the lingering fog.

London City said visibility had improved, but with forecasts showing more fog later, passengers should keep an eye on airline information if travelling.

Read more: Check before you fly: Gatwick's airlines swap terminals next week

Gatwick said air traffic control restrictions imposed due to the heavy fog were causing delays on flights both to and from the airport yesterday, as well as some cancellations.

It's not the best week for weather havoc to add to confusion for passengers, as Gatwick has kicked off its airline merry-go-round too. British Airways, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic are swapping terminals - easyjet has moved to the North Terminal from today.

The airport has said extra staff will be on hand to help direct passengers.

